Edgeworthstown apartments sell at Dublin auction

There was a high success rate at the recently held Leinster Property Auction with a number of Longford premises up for grabs also.

During the event, 87% of the properties that came onto the market were sold and the Leinster Property Auction is now taking entries for its online auctions and public auction on July 18 next.

In addition, the auction team will also hold a national ‘Holiday Home Property Auction’ in Dublin on the day that is expected to feature some wonderful holiday properties from across the country.

Meanwhile, a number of local properties went under the hammer at the recent auction including the block of eight apartments at 26-33 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown.

ALSO READ: String of properties to feature at upcoming Leinster Property Auction

Described as a superb investment property it garnered interest from both local and national buyers and after a very competitive bidding from a number of bidders in the auction room, the property eventually sold for €300,000 - an impressive €60,000 over the original reserve of €240,000.

In nearby Athlone the auction team sold a five bed semi-detached property in partnership with Oates Auctioneers.

While in Cavan, an end terrace cottage in need of total refurbishment was offered to the floor in partnership with Padraig Smith Auctioneers, Cavan Town at bids over €22,000.

Number 12 Drumullen Cottages proved very popular on the day, and after some competitive bidding from parties both in the room and on the phone, the property was sold for €40,000 to a delighted new owner.

The Leinster Property Auction is now focusing on the July 18 auctions and members of the team are encouraging those thinking of selling to contact them as soon as possible.

To discuss selling your property by auction or to arrange a free valuation, call the auction team on 01 678 5040 or visit their website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie.