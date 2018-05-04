String of Longford properties to feature at upcoming Leinster Property Auction

The Leinster Property Auction will hold its next public auction event on Thursday, May 17 next in the Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin where a number of Longford properties will be up for grabs.

Offered at bids over €240,000 in partnership with O'Neill McHugh Auctioneers is numbers 26 - 33 Mostrim Oaks in Edgeworthstown.

The offering includes one entire block of eight apartments in an ideal location, close to the town centre. There are four apartments on the ground floor, each are two bed, fully fitted and benefit from access to a back garden.

The first and second floor house four two-bed duplex apartments also fully fitted, with the Living/Dining/Kitchen area on the first floor and the two bedrooms on the second floor.

Meanwhile, over in Ballinamuck and in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering A is fantastic family home or investment opportunity located just outside the village.

The property is presented in two separate residential living quarters but can be changed to one large dwelling with some renovations.

The current layout of accommodation consists of a single storey three bed residence with kitchen, sitting-room, living room, office and bathroom. The two storey extension consists of three bedrooms, kitchen, sitting room and bathroom. For more details log onto www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie