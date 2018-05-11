Co Council releases names of bridge and link road in Longford town

Longford County Council has released details of the names it has put forward to symbolise two key pieces of locally based infrastructure.

A recently opened state of the art bridge across the Camlin river at the rear of the local authority’s main headquarters on Great Water Street will be termed ‘The Mill Bridge’ while a link road connecting the N63 and N5 is to be called the ‘Ballyminion Link Road’.

Both suggested names were disclosed at last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District following recent deliberations by representatives on Longford County Council’s Placenames Sub-Committee.

Deciding on the Name

One of those to sit on that body, Cllr Seamus Butler, said following a large swathe of suggestions it had received, there were logical grounds which ultimately led up to the committee signing off on both recommendations.

“There were several names but one of the criteria we have set in the committee is that it is in only in exceptional circumstances that personal names be used because you will always offend someone or leave someone out,” he said.

Cllr Butler said it was the members view that the Mill Bridge was apt and was something Cllrs Gerry Warnock and Peggy Nolan gave their backing to.

“It will certainly compliment the mill wheel when it is brought back to its glory,” said Cllr Nolan.

In terms of the rationale which led the Council’s Placenames Sub Committee to rule on the naming of the N63-N5 link road, again Cllr Butler confided its location had been a key determining factor.

“It says what it does on the tin,” he said, just as Cllr Nolan playfully implied a more fitting name might have involved reference to her own identity.

“We will name a manhole after you,” Cllr Butler sarcastically responded to much amusement in the chamber.

