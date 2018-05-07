Food for the soul at Longford Library

I kneel at morning Mass, a fetal poem nests my head Prayer wrestles fluid images cupped in my hands Outside I seal my lips; dash home to fasten words I lose Find God amused; gift me poem instead - Poem Gestation by Margaret Nohily.

Just a small sample of the level of talent from local writers and poets that was evident at the ‘Evening with Longford writers & Poetry Lovers’ in Longford Library last Thursday night to celebrate national poetry day.

There were readings and poems that covered the more serious issues of suicide and homelessness to those that aroused some wonderful imagery in the mind and brought laughter to the soul.

The event was organised by Longford Writers Group in conjunction with the Lanesboro Writers Group and the event proved both enjoyable and thought provoking for those in attendance.

Organiser, Eileen Moynihan told the Longford Leader there was “serious” talent in Co Longford when it came to the written word.

She also added that occasions just like the one at Longford Library provided local writers and poets with the opportunity to share their work and enjoy the experience which came with that.

“Longford Writers Group hosted the event and we then invited the Lanesboro group and other local poets and writers who wished to come along - it was open evening really and one for everyone to enjoy,” she continued.

“The day that’s in it - national poetry day - is a day for celebration and we wanted to be part of all of that here in Longford too.”

Meanwhile, the local poet mentioned some of the great writers associated with the county including Padraic Colum, Maria Edgeworth and Oliver Goldsmith.

“A gathering like this is a great social evening, and for people that share a love of poetry it’s great to listen to all the different types of poetry - it’s very inspiring and motivating,” Eileen added.

“If you enjoy poetry, you get great satisfaction out of sharing your poetry and listening to other people’s words too.

“Poets and writers tend to be fairly solitary people when they are writing so it’s good to get together, that’s why writing groups are important too”.