Youth Council urges young Longford people to register to vote

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is encouraging young people in County Longford to make sure they are registered to vote before the deadline for inclusion on the electoral register on May 8.

James Doorley, NYCI deputy director explained: “We are especially anxious to ensure that the 1,114 young people who have turned 18 since the 2016 General Election and now have the right to vote in Longford are included in the electoral register and will be in a position to exercise their democratic right to vote in the upcoming referendum.”

Any young person who is 18 years of age on or before May 25, 2018 next is eligible for inclusion in this updated voters list.

“We are advising young people to check if they are on the electoral register on checktheregister.ie.

“Anyone not currently registered, needs to fill in the RFA2 form, have it signed and witnessed at a Garda Station, then return it by post or by hand to your local city or county council by the May 8 deadline, in order to make sure they will be able to cast their ballot on May 25,” added Mr Doorley.

“Excellent work is done each year to get young people on the electoral register, by organisations including the NYCI.

"However, with over 122,000 young people nationwide turning 18 since our last national poll in the 2016 General Election, we need to work continually to ensure all are registered.

“For almost every election and referendum we get calls from young people who have missed the registration deadline and are disappointed that they cannot vote.

“We urge young people to make sure they are registered and not to leave it to the last minute, so that they can vote in any upcoming elections or referendums,” stated Mr Doorley.

“While the deadline to get your completed RFA2 form to local Councils is Tuesday, May 8, with the Bank Holiday on the preceding Monday, we would encourage applicants to put the completed form in the post by latest Friday, May 4. In effect, that gives applicants less than a week to register, since this form also needs to be signed and stamped at a Garda Station.

“We would encourage people not to leave it to the last minute,” concluded James Doorley.