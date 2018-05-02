North Longford man knocked down by police car in Canada flown home

A north Longford man who was knocked down and critically injured after being struck by a police car in Canada last month has been flown home to continue his rehabilitation.

Brendan Keogh sustained serious injuries as a consequence of an incident which occurred on March 13 last in Squamish, about 60km north of Vancouver.

Mr Keogh, a former student at Cnoc Mhuire in Granard, was walking along the intersection of Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way in the bustling town of Squamish on March 13 when the incident, which is now the subject of a police watchdog investigation, occurred.

As previously revealed by the Leader, police have confirmed officials from British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) have been drafted in to examine the circumstances behind the incident.

Senior chiefs have since revealed an officer with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services was driving a grey unmarked SUV at the time of the collision and provided medical assistance to Mr Keogh until emergency services arrived.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, investigators launched an appeal for what they believe could be a key witness in the overall inquiry.

At the time of the collision, a white hatchback vehicle was turning right from Garibaldi Way to merge with the southbound lane of Highway 99.

IIO officials subsequently urged its driver and any other occupants travelling in the car to come forward, however it’s not known at this stage what progress was garnered as a result of the appeal.

In the midst of those inquiries, it has emerged that Brendan is now continuing his recovery at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

Two prayer services have also been held in Brendan’s native Mullinalaghta while messages of support have been equally forthcoming from his friends and colleagues at a local bar and restaurant where the popular Longfordian had worked until the time of the incident.

“From everyone at the Howe Sound Inn, our hearts and prayers are with Brendan [Keogh] and his family, who are now over here from Ireland,” said Dave Fenn, co-owner of Howe Sound Inn and Brewing Company.

“Brendan has worked with us over the past year and he has made many new friends in the community."

