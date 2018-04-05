North Longford man seriously injured in Canada moved out of ICU

A north Longford man who was seriously injured after being knocked down by a police car in Canada three weeks ago has been moved out of intensive care.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brendan Keogh remains in a serious condition however following the incident on March 13 last.

It's been revealed that a second prayer service will also be held in Mr Keogh's native Mullinalaghta tonight at 7pm where a large attendance is expected.

Mr Keogh, a former student at Cnoc Mhuire in Granard, was walking along the intersection of Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way in the bustling town of Squamish on March 13 when the incident, which is now the subject of a police watchdog investigation, occurred.

As previously revealed by the Leader, police have confirmed officials from British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) have been drafted in to examine the circumstances behind the incident.

Senior chiefs have since revealed an officer with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services was driving a grey unmarked SUV at the time of the collision and provided medical assistance to Mr Keogh until emergency services arrived.

No definitive timescale has been given over when any ruling will be made on the investigation.

For more on this story, follow longfordleader.ie and next week's Longford Leader.

ALSO READ:

North Longford man fighting for life in Canadian hospital