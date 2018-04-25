Co Longford Fleadh Cheoil kicks off this weekend

Newtownforbes is gearing up for a weekend of craic agus ceoil as the village prepares for Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt from April 27-29.

Kick Off!

Proceedings kick off on Friday afternoon at 4:30pm with storytelling and singing before the crowd adjourns to McGowan's Pub for a Seisiún Ceoil at 9:30pm.

Then, on Saturday morning a mini Fleadh in Scoil Mhuire NS will take place and there children aged from six to ten will play music, sing songs and dance to their little hearts content!

The school will then host a Seomra Spraoi from 11.30am until 1pm.

Competitions will kick off at 12:30pm in the PJ Murphy Sports Hall and various events of dancing and singing will take place until 6pm.

An Intermediate Seisiún will then take place in The Castle Inn at 8pm, with a Seisiún Ceoil kicking off at 9:30pm in the same venue.

Grand Finale

Sunday promises to be another great day of musical activities with proceedings recommencing after mass.

Aidreann na Fleidhe (County Fleadh Mass) will take place at 10.30am in St Mary's Church.

At 1pm all solo instruments, duet and trio competitions will kick off in Scoil Mhuire NS, with doors opening at 12:30pm.

From 2-4pm, there will be poetry, music and storytelling with special guest Helena Byrne.

That evening, from 5:30pm until 8pm, there will be another Seisiún Ceoil in Casey's Public House.

It will be a fantastic weekend of traditional Irish music and all are welcome to join in the festivities in Newtownforbes.

