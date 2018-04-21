Pictures: All systems go in Longford as County Fleadh launched

Newtownforbes was in flying form on Saturday night as the local community gathered in McGowan's pub to celebrate the launch of the Fleadh Cheoil.

This year's Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt will take place in Newtownforbes on April 27, 28 and 29 and promises a weekend of craic agus ceoil.

This is the first time Newtownforbes has hosted the county Fleadh and preparations are in full swing.

The Fleadh is being organised by the Newtownforbes-Longford branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, with a 140member committee chaired by local woman Yvonne Ní Mhurchú.

“We are really looking forward to hosting Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt 2018 in Newtownforbes. It will be a feast of music and it is a real chance for us to showcase our beautiful village,” said Yvonne.

“We are so grateful to all our local sponsors and Longford County Council and of course to Principal Liam Madden, Scoil Mhuire NS and Clonguish GAA for providing the venues.

“We have also had great support and advice from the County Board of Longford Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and the other two Longford CCÉ branches, Joe Callaghan CCÉ (Edgeworthstown) and John Dungan CCÉ (Granard).”