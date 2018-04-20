Poetry: A reading of John Montague's poetry in Abbeylara tonight

“It's always summertime in the garden of Abbeylara” according to poet, John Montague who was from the area.

Noel Monahan will be reading the poetry of John Montague on Friday, April 20 at 8pm in the Abbeylara Parish Centre.

The event is being run by Abbeylara Tidy Towns.

Tea and refreshments will be served and all are welcome!

