Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford students undertake Erasmus+ Programme

An action-filled week of learning, activity and understanding took place in Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford as part of the Erasmus+ 'You-topia' programme.

Over 50 students and teachers from the participating countries explored the concept of 'Smart City', that is, of finding ways to live in a more sustainable and intelligent way in towns and cities into the future.

The week began with workshops and presentations on the key environmental resolutions identified by each participating country-Ireland, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Latvia, Italy and Sweden.

This was followed by a visit to 'The Cool Planet Experience' in Wicklow to learn about the plight of planet Earth if action is not taken to arrest its environmental destruction.

As the week progressed talks were given by environmentalist Manchan Magan, architect Dominic Stevens, town planner Aoife Duffy and landscape gardener Chris Murtagh.

A key aspect of the week's work was the development of Longford's first Community Edible Garden.

This was created by the students of Mean Scoil Mhuire and the service users from St Christopher's under the guidence of Jean Healy.

It is located in The Mall in Longford and will provide fresh herbs and produce for the people of Longford for free into the future.

A visit to Strandhill and Sligo followed on Thursday where we viewed an award winning sustainable self-build house.

Later a night of Irish culture was hugely enjoyed as we undertook a traditional dance session with Dasun Lyons, this was one of the many highlights of the week.

The week was finally rounded off when all the students presented their completed work to the assembled group on Friday. A celebration dinner followed in the Aubergene restaurant.

An in-depth understanding of the need for sustainable development was gained by everybody and all the 'Youtopians' who participated in this programmme have had an amazing, memorable and truely enjoyable week.

Next up is a trip to Poland for the teachers in June, followed by the next student/teacher session in Italy in October. We can't wait!

We would like to sincerely thank everyone who took part in the weeks activities and all those who supported the programme.

Go raibh maith agat.