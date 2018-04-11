Supermac's boss plays down Longford 'hotel' speculation

Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh has described as “premature” reports his plans to bring a Barack Obama style plaza to County Longford will also involve the building of a hotel.

Mr McDonagh was responding to claims this week he was also setting his sights on adding an 80 bedroom hotel as part of phase two of the development.

The Galwegian tycoon said while he had considered the possibility of adding to the Ballinalee Road site's services and retail mix in the future, it was simply too early at this stage to even contemplate the idea.

“Absolutely”, was his reply when asked if talk of a hotel was presumptive at this particular juncture.

“We have to take one step at a time. There is no point in us saying it (hotel) will definitely happen when we are nowhere near that.”

Mr McDonagh said he believed despite there being local appetite for a new hotel in Longford, his sole focus was on ensuring his plans for a services complex similar to his €7m creation in Moneygall, Co Offaly come to fruition.

“We have to build what we are looking to build first.”

The Leader revealed in its March 23 issue of Mr McDonagh's intentions to lodge a formal planning application for a multi million euro complex on the outskirts of Longford town over the next two weeks.

That came to pass last Thursday when his Atlantic Enterprises Ltd company, a firm he co-directs with his wife Una, officially lodged a planning application with Longford County Council.

They provide for the construction of a two storey building with a retail unit, foodcourt, drive-thru, office space and filling station.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by May 30 2018.

