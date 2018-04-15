OT’s David Cryan to attend Longford’s 100th parkrun

It’s hard to believe but, on April 21, Longford parkrun will celebrate their 100th run.

Since Event Director Kevin Kane started up the free weekly event on May 21, 2016, the event has gone from strength to strength with large numbers attending each week. The average attendance every Saturday morning is 96 runners/walkers.

“We have first time runners and walkers each Saturday morning,” Kevin explained to the Longford Leader last week.

“parkrun is the biggest free weekly running event in the world and it’s right on our doorstep in one of the finest parks the country has to offer.

“If you haven’t participated yet come along on our 100th run. You’ll love it.”

David Cryan will be the guest speaker and runner on the day.

The Roscommon man came to prominence in this year’s Operation Transformation show where he lost an incredible 3st, 4.5lb.

“David’s journey in Operation Transformation was unbelievable and he should be very proud of himself,” said Kevin.

“He’s an inspiration to many people and I’m delighted he agreed to come to our 100th run,” he added, before reflecting on the success of his weekly parkrun event.

“I’m really proud of our run/walk for a number of reasons,” he said.

“We’ve a large crowd each week which shows people enjoy it. It’s great fun. We have music on dry run days. It’s free, which is an attraction in itself and it’s on weekly.

“The community spirit we’ve built up is huge and it takes place in such a beautiful amenity.

“It’s non-competitive and you can compete with yourself if you wish to track your progress week on week.”

Participants can register for parkrun on www.parkrun.ie and bring their printed barcode along on the day to get a time.

There may even be some cake there on the day.

