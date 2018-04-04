Gangs enlisting Longford youngsters for crime

Crime gangs living in one of Longford’s most troublesome anti-social behaviour blackspots are grooming children and young teenagers to carry out drug deals and incite anti-social behaviour in a bid to force law-abiding local residents from their homes.

They were the soundings delivered by local politicians at a meeting of Longford's Municipal District last week concerning ongoing anti-social behaviour unease in and around the greater Ardnacassa area.



Fine Gael's John Browne said he had become increasingly alarmed at the continuing trend over the indiscriminate lighting of illegal bonfires. “The next thing you will have a house completely destroyed down there,” he said.



Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock went a step further, adding there was anecdotal evidence to suggest gangs were employing youngsters to carry out their crime fuelled operations.



He said the only way to counteract those actions was by having a “permanent garda presence” in the area, claims which led to calls for the introduction of a garda substation.

