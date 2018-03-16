Longford Gardaí investigating criminal damage and break-in at Curry Church

Longford Gardaí have launched an investigation and appeal for information after the interior of a church was vandalised and criminal damage caused to a stained glass window.



St Anne's Church, Curry, Longford, situated between Stonepark and Kenagh, which is a Protected Structure, was broken into and damaged some time between 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 14 and 7.50am on Thursday, March 16.



Entry was gained by breaking a stained glass window and the interior of the church was badly vandalised.

No items were taken but the incident has stunned and shocked those living locally.



Longford Churches unfortunately have become something of a target for criminals.

In April of 2017, St Michael’s Church, Shroid was also broken into and the tabernacle was stolen, with the grim discovery being made on Easter Sunday morning.

There was also an attempted burglary at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon last month. That incident took place some time between 9.30pm on Saturday night, February 10 and 3am on Sunday, February 11.



Longford Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at Curry Church between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to contact them at 043 33 50571.

ALSO READ: Longford paramedics involved in successful resuscitation of cardiac arrest patient