Foreign gang prime suspects behind Drumlish raid

A Romanian gang are the chief suspects behind a break-in at a supermarket in Drumlish last year, the Leader undertstands.

Substantial damage was caused to Kiernan's Centra in the north Longford village during an overnight raid in the early hours of November 24 2017.

A large consignment of cigarettes together with a sum of cash were taken as a result of the heist.

It's understood thieves gained access to the premises by disabling an alarm system before making their way inside.

The culprits are believed to have spent a considerable amount of time rummaging through the store before making off with their haul.

A lengthy and painstaking investigation followed as officers from Granard Garda Station carried out enquiries both at the store and in the Drumlish area in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Its occurrence drew debate at a resultant Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting the following month as talk turned to a recent upsurge in break-ins at petrol stations in the locality.

“We (gardaí) believe it is an organised crime gang that’s going around the country removing CCTV and safes as well as high valued goods,” said Supt Brian Mohan in relation to the filling station break-ins.

Despite no arrests having been made over the Drumlish incident, the Leader understands senior investigators have identified a well organised Romanian gang as being its prime suspects.

