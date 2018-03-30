‘It’s made a Good Friday a great Friday’ - Longford folk give thumbs up to relaxing of Good Friday drinking laws

The genuine and honest appraisals made this lunchtime by customers in Longford town as locals gave their assessment on the relaxing of a ban which has been in place for over 90 years.

A significant number of establishments were open for business at lunchtime today following a Dail vote earlier this year to pass the resolution.

The Leader popped into many of those who had their premises looking spick and span ready for a deluge of afternoon punters.

Stepping inside the welcoming surrounds of Murph’s Bar, one of the first to offer their take on the occasion was local man Micko Connolly.

“Definitely, sure why not? Micko said, when asked about whether the ban’s removal had come at the right time.

“It’s a good thing for businesses around the town and you have to go with the times.”

Not stopping there, Micko changed tack, claiming the move was one which had been long overdue.

“It should have been done 20 years ago. It makes sense with big games and sport on to have the pubs open. There’s tourists coming into the country as well. Sure the whole lot didn’t make sense at all.”

And with that the jovial Longford town native offered his hand and made his departure, not before asking another customer standing close by to comment

“It’s a disgrace,” the man yelled, to widespread hysteria.

Publicans have been equally quick to welcome the change in policy with many expressing their surprise at the supposed “hype” surrounding the day.

“We have been open for last six years,” said Kevin McKiernan of the Market Bar.

“We have the food licence and it basically is each to their own.

“If they want a few drinks then let them have their few drinks otherwise they don’t have to.”

