Longford to play its part in Sleeping out for Midlands Simon

The Longford Sleep Out for Simon will take place on Good Friday, March 30 at Connolly Barracks in Longford town.

Sponsored by Kiernan Structural Steel and the Kiernan family all proceeds from the event will go towards the services currently provided in Co Longford by Midlands Simon.

To date the event has raised nearly €50,000 to support homeless services in the county and with the announcement in recent weeks that the Midlands Simon will open a new accommodation centre for the homeless in Longford town, there is much to focus on now.

The ten-apartment building, situated on Earl Street will be used by the charity to keep people off the streets and help prevent any rough sleeping in the town and county.

“Midlands Simon are very committed to our work here in Co Longford,” Noel Greene, Community fundraising organiser for Midlands Simon, said.

“Our work in Longford would not be possible without the support of the community and we are indebted to the people who step forward and take part in the Sleep Out each year.”

For more details log onto www.midlandssimon.ie

