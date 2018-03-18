Clock winds down to Longford Sleep out for Simon fundraiser

There was a great turnout for the recent launch of this year’s Longford Sleep Out in aid of the Midlands Simon organisation.

The annual sleep out will once again go ahead in Connolly Barracks in Longford town. Back again as sponsors this year are Kiernan Structural Steel and the Kiernan family.

Crucially all proceeds from the event will go towards the services currently provided in Co Longford by Midlands Simon.

There’s just over two weeks to go to the annual fundraiser. Volunteers will experience sleeping out for the night and thisis one of the main fundraisers for the Midlands Simon Community. To date the event has raised nearly €50,000 to support homeless services in Longford.

In recent weeks, the Midlands Simon Community confirmed that it will open a new accommodation centre for the homeless in Longford town.

The ten-apartment building, situated on Earl Street in the town, will be used by the charity to keep people off the streets and help prevent any rough sleeping in the town and county.

Latest figures from the Dept of Housing recently revealed that ten people were availing of homeless services in Co Longford.

Edgeworthstown native, Noel Greene, is the Community fundraising organiser for Midlands Simon and speaking at the launch of the annual Sleep Out recently, he said: “Midlands Simon are very committed to our work here in Co Longford. However this work in Longford would not be possible without the support of the community and we are indebted to the people who step forward and take part in the Sleep Out each year."

The Longford Sleep out for Simon will take place on Good Friday, March 30, 2018, in Connolly Barracks, Longford town, and if you would like to take part or know someone that might be interested please call the Midlands Simon Community Fundraising Coordinator, Noel Greene on 087 9615766.

ALSO READ:

'Sleep out for Simon' on Good Friday in Longford