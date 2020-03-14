Granard Motte submit design change planning application

Granard Motte Community Enterprise CLG, Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford, have submitted a planning application to Longford county council, seeking permission to alter their banqueting hall and WC block, previously granted permission under PL reference 18-239.

The team behind the project, should their application prove successful, aim to increase the floor area in the banqueting hall from 175sqm to 222sm, while also altering elevations to suit said changes.

They are also seeking to make minor alterations to the WC block to include modifications to provide facilities for camping, while also increasing the floor area from 52sqm to 76sqm.

