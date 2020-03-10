Two stunning family homes in Longford for sale at under €140k

Property Partners Quinn, Deanscurragh, Longford town, have two Longford homes up for sale, both coming in at a price under €140,000.

The first of which is a 3/4 bed Bungalow situated on a 0.33-acre site at Aughamore, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

This extended country house is presented in good condition and comes with a side yard and some out buildings. The house was extended to create a new large kitchen with utility area and a shower room.

The house is deceptively spacious and is an ideal opportunity to get a small family home at a price of €125,000.

The next property offered by Property Partners Quinn is a 4-bed townhouse at 9 Fee Court, Church Street, Longford Town, overlooking the River Camlin.

The house is presented in very good condition and features a spacious Living room with open fireplace and Double glass doors to the rear kitchen / dining / living area.

Upstairs, there are three ensuite bedrooms, the smallest of which has sliding glass doors out onto a south facing balcony that overlooks the river.

There is substantial parking to the front of the house in a large tarmac area. All town amenities are at your doorstep with Shops, restaurants, cinema schools and church within a two minute walk.

The house is currently leased producing a rent of €800 p/m and the house is an ideal investment property at a price of €139,500.

For further information contact Property Partners Quinn on (043) 334 6237.

Also read: Longford homeowners could shave ten years off mortgage costs