Amazing fightback in final round secures top three finish for Shane Lowry at The Masters

Amazing fightback secures top three finish for Shane Lowry at The Masters
An amazing fightback after a triple bogey early in his round secured a top three finish for Shane Lowry at The Masters.
After a good start to his round with two pars and a birdie, the Offaly man had an errant tee shot on the par three fourth hole resulted in a triple bogey six that dropped him way down the leader board.
However from there he played some incredible golf with six birdies and just one more dropped shot on the final day in Augusta.
A superb birdie on the last capped his fightback off in style to leave him on five under for the tournament and in a tie for third place. Only nine players ended up under par at the end of the tournament.
The Masters was won by World Number One Scottie Scheffler who finished three shots ahead the field on 10 under par despite a four putt on the last.
The round of the day was shot by Rory McIlroy who had a bogey free of eight under par to shoot right up the leader board into second place finishing the tournament on seven under par.
Australian Cameron Smith finished in a tie for third with Shane Lowry with his challenge ending on the par three 12th where he hit his tee shot in the water before carding a triple bogey.
