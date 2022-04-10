Search

10 Apr 2022

It could be you....Lucky Longford Lotto player wins a very tasty €195,697

It could be you .... make sure to check your ticket.

Longford Leader reporter

10 Apr 2022 12:42 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets after one player, who bought their ticket in the county, matched five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night's draw to win a tasty €195,697.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw saw over 107,000 nationwide win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games which also included a player in Longford who matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win an incredible €195,697.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday, April 8 at the Dunnes Stores at Weavers Site on the Dublin Road in Longford town.  

The winning numbers for the Saturday, April 9 draw were: 04, 07, 17, 24, 29, 42 and the bonus was 15.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player in Louth has officially become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after scooping Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million. The Wee County player has also taken the title of 15th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

The National Lottery have confirmed that they hope to reveal the winning store details in the coming days.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday, April 9 were: 05, 21, 25, 33, 41, 42 and the bonus was 06.

Lotto players in Longford and Louth are today being urged to check their tickets very carefully as two players now have tickets worth €195,697 and €1 million.

The two biggest winners from Saturday night’s draw are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The winners should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie  and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

As there was no outright winner of the €4,921,157 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €5.2 million.

A National Lottery spokeperson said: “What a weekend this has been for Lotto players in Longford and Louth. In the main draw, we saw a player in Longford who purchased their ticket at Dunnes Store at Weavers Site on the Dublin Road match five numbers and the bonus to win an incredible €195,697. And then the biggest winner of the night was a player in Louth who took the highly coveted title of newest Lotto millionaire after winning the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. We will be releasing further information on the winning location in the coming days but in the meantime, we are encouraging all of our players in Longford and Louth to check their tickets very carefully and for the winners to make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible.”

