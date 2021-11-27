Longford to face neighbours Westmeath in quarter-final of 2022 Leinster GAA senior football championship

David McGivney in action against Meath during the 2021 Leinster senior football championship quarter-final
Longford, who have yet to appoint a new manager, will face neighbours Westmeath in the quarter-final of the 2022 Leinster GAA senior football championship on April 30/May 1.
In the 2021 championship, Longford defeated Carlow by 0-25 to 2-13 in the opening round at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore but in the quarter-final they went down heavily to Meath by 0-12 to 4-22 at Páirc Tailteann, Navan, after which Padraic Davis announced he was stepping down as manager.
The draw for the Semi-Finals will take place upon completion of all the Quarter-Finals games.
Longford to play Louth, Offaly and Dublin in the 2022 O’Byrne Cup
Whoever is appointed the new manager of the Longford senior football squad will have little time to prepare the players for the first competitive fixture in 2022 with the official start of inter-county training on Wednesday December 8.
Longford coming close to appointing a new senior football manager
As the Longford footballers get ready for the official start of inter-county training on Wednesday December 8, the process of appointing a new senior manager is coming to a close with interviews taking place this weekend.
Leinster Senior Football Championship 2022
Round 1
1. Louth v Carlow
2. Laois v Wicklow
3. Offaly v Wexford
Quarter Finals:
4. Dublin v Offaly / Wexford
5. Meath v Laois / Wicklow
6. Kildare v Louth / Carlow
7. Westmeath v Longford
