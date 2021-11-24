Longford coming close to appointing a new senior football manager

Former Longford manager Padraic Davis pictured before the 2021 Leinster SFC quarter-final against Meath at Páirc Tailteann in Navan on Sunday July 4
As the Longford footballers get ready for the official start of inter-county training on Wednesday December 8, the process of appointing a new senior manager is coming to a close with interviews taking place this weekend.
Among the names believed to be on the shortlist is Pat Flanagan who was previously in charge of Westmeath, Sligo and Offaly and the Clara native is currently the manager of the Roscommon senior club champions Padraig Pearses who take on Galway opponents Mountbellew Moylough in the Connacht semi-final on Sunday next.
The Longford senior football manager position has been vacant since Padraic Davis quit immediately after the heavy defeat against Meath in the Leinster quarter-final back at the beginning of July.
Longford will apparently be back in competitive action on Saturday January 8 in the restored O’Byrne Cup pre-season competition while their opening game in Division 3 of the 2022 National League is away against Limerick at the end of January.
Jimmy (front left) celebrating his 60th birthday with his family. Pictured are Kevin, Sharon, Lorraine and the late Garreth Kelly, along with Jimmy’s wife Noeleen and his mother-in-law Maisie
Patients advised to consider their options as Mullingar hospital 'is extremely busy and in escalation'
The Lough Forbes water treatment plant: Boil water notice for 17,500 Longford people remains in place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.