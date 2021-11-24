Search

24 Nov 2021

Longford coming close to appointing a new senior football manager

O’Byrne Cup restored as competitive action starts on January 8

longford gaa

Former Longford manager Padraic Davis pictured before the 2021 Leinster SFC quarter-final against Meath at Páirc Tailteann in Navan on Sunday July 4

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

As the Longford footballers get ready for the official start of inter-county training on Wednesday December 8, the process of appointing a new senior manager is coming to a close with interviews taking place this weekend.

Among the names believed to be on the shortlist is Pat Flanagan who was previously in charge of Westmeath, Sligo and Offaly and the Clara native is currently the manager of the Roscommon senior club champions Padraig Pearses who take on Galway opponents Mountbellew Moylough in the Connacht semi-final on Sunday next. 

The Longford senior football manager position has been vacant since Padraic Davis quit immediately after the heavy defeat against Meath in the Leinster quarter-final back at the beginning of July.

Longford will apparently be back in competitive action on Saturday January 8 in the restored O’Byrne Cup pre-season competition while their opening game in Division 3 of the 2022 National League is away against Limerick at the end of January.  

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media