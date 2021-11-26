Longford to play Louth, Offaly and Dublin in the 2022 O’Byrne Cup

Longford players celebrate following the fine win over Offaly in the 2020 O'Byrne Cup Final at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in Tullamore on January 18
Whoever is appointed the new manager of the Longford senior football squad will have little time to prepare the players for the first competitive fixture in 2022 with the official start of inter-county training on Wednesday December 8.
Longford will be back in action on Saturday January 8 at home to Louth in the O’Byrne Cup and the other Group A fixtures in the restored pre-season tournament are against Offaly (away) on Wednesday January 12 and Dublin (home) on Saturday January 15.
The Group A winners will qualify for the 2022 O’Byrne Cup final on Saturday January 22 with the top team in the other two groups meeting in the semi-final on Wednesday January 19.
The 2021 O’Byrne Cup was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic with Longford the holders of the Leinster tournament trophy after defeating Offaly in the 2020 final at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park in Tullamore on January 18.
Longford’s opening game in Division 3 of the 2022 National Football League is away against Limerick on Saturday January 29.
2022 O'Byrne Cup fixtures are as follows:
Saturday January 8 (2pm)
Group A - Longford v Louth, Offaly v Dublin
Group B - Wicklow v Meath, Wexford v Laois
Group C - Kildare v Westmeath
Wednesday January 12 (7.30pm)
Group A - Dublin v Louth, Offaly v Longford
Group B - Wicklow v Wexford, Laois v Meath
Group C - Carlow v Kildare
Saturday January 15
Group A – Longford v Dublin, Louth v Offaly
Group B - Laois v Wicklow, Meath v Wexford
Group C - Westmeath v Carlow
Wednesday January 19
Semi-Final: Winners Group B v Winners Group C
Saturday January 22
O’Byrne Cup Final
