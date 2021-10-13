Longford SFC: The heat is on in a packed championship schedule

The group stage in the various football championships are now complete and the heat is on in a packed knockout schedule over the next couple of weekends.

All four senior quarter-finals will be decided at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, spread over this Saturday and Sunday, and there is no rest for the teams who succeed in advancing a stage further in the quest for Connolly Cup glory.

The SFC semi-finals, Killoe or Abbeylara v Mullinalaghta or Dromard along with Colmcille or Granard v Mostrim or Dromard will be played on Sunday week, October 24, with the 2021 county title decider fixed for Sunday November 7.

The 2021 Intermediate and Junior Championships are also coming to a conclusion and the four teams left in the race for the Hennessy Cup are St Brigid’s Killashee v Sean Connolly's and Ardagh Moydow v Ballymahon.

Those games will be played at Pearse Park on Saturday October 23 and the Bank Holiday Monday October 25 along with the two Junior Championship semi-finals: Ballymore v Rathcline (second string) and Legan Sarsfields v Young Grattans.

It has developed into a rush job to get this year’s senior, intermediate and junior football championships completed in time for the start of the Leinster Club competitions on the week ending Sunday November 21.

To book your tickets for the upcoming senior football championship games, visit the Longford GAA website and click on match tickets. Supporters have to book their tickets online. You cannot purchase tickets at the ground as Longford GAA move to online booking for the club championship games www.longfordgaa.ie