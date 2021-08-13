13/08/2021

Countdown to 2020 Longford senior football championship semi-finals

2020 Intermediate football championship title decider on Sunday August 22

longford gaa

Larry Moran on the attack for Killoe, ahead of Slashers defender Ronan Sheahan in the Division 1 league game last Saturday Pic: Ken Keenan

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The long wait is almost over for the completion of the Covid delayed 2020 County Championships with the Senior football semi-finals scheduled for August 21/August 22.

Mostrim, under the guidance of new manager Ray Hussey, will meet the 2019 champions Killoe at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday week (6pm).

Former Sean Connolly’s and Longford player Ciaran Fox is now the St Columba’s boss and the Mullinalaghta men will take on Slashers on Sunday week (6pm) in the battle for a place in the 2020 Connolly Cup final the following weekend.

Ardagh Moydow and St Brigid’s Killashee will clash in the 2020 Intermediate football championship final on Sunday August 22 with a 2pm throw-in so three big games are down for decision at Pearse Park.  

The 2020 Junior football championship semi-finals are also scheduled to be played on a very busy weekend and the solely junior club Young Grattans will be hoping to reach the title decider which is scheduled for September 5/6.

That same weekend will mark the start of the 2021 Senior and Intermediate football championships with first round games in the group stage.

