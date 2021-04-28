Longford defender Barry O’Farrell ruled out of action

While there is a great air of excitement in the Longford camp as the preparations continue for the start of the Covid delayed 2021 GAA season, manager Padraic Davis must plan without regular defender Barry O’Farrell.

The rock solid Carrickedmond player is ruled out of county action this season after undergoing necessary surgery on a recurring wrist injury.

The Longford senior footballers play their first competitive match for six months when they take on Derry in Division 3 of the Allianz National League at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday May 15, throw-in 5pm.

Longford’s other fixtures in the northern section of the regionalised league this year are both away against Cavan (Saturday May 22) and Fermanagh (Saturday May 29).