Longford defender Barry O’Farrell ruled out of action
Wrist injury means the Carrickedmond player will be missing this season
Laois forward Mark Barry is tackled by Longford defender Barry O'Farrell. Action from the 2020 Leinster SFC quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park last November Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
While there is a great air of excitement in the Longford camp as the preparations continue for the start of the Covid delayed 2021 GAA season, manager Padraic Davis must plan without regular defender Barry O’Farrell.
The rock solid Carrickedmond player is ruled out of county action this season after undergoing necessary surgery on a recurring wrist injury.
The Longford senior footballers play their first competitive match for six months when they take on Derry in Division 3 of the Allianz National League at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday May 15, throw-in 5pm.
Longford’s other fixtures in the northern section of the regionalised league this year are both away against Cavan (Saturday May 22) and Fermanagh (Saturday May 29).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on