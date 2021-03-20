Patricia Macken wins Clonguish GAA Lotto Jackpot of €7,500
Pictured is Patricia Macken receiving her cheque with Club Secretary Donna Hagan and Lotto Committee Member and Club Treasurer in 2020 Theresa Belton
Congratulations to Patricia Macken on winning the Clonguish GAA Jackpot of €7,500 on Sunday 7th March.
Patricia is the daughter of the late Bertie Allen who the Clonguish GAA football grounds is named after.
Patricia recently retired from the Army after 47 years service. The Clonguish club would like to wish Patricia very best wishes in her retirement and on her jackpot win and thanks for supporting Clonguish GAA.
