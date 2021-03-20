Patricia Macken wins Clonguish GAA Lotto Jackpot of €7,500

Congratulations to Patricia Macken on winning the Clonguish GAA Jackpot of €7,500 on Sunday 7th March.

Patricia is the daughter of the late Bertie Allen who the Clonguish GAA football grounds is named after.

Patricia recently retired from the Army after 47 years service. The Clonguish club would like to wish Patricia very best wishes in her retirement and on her jackpot win and thanks for supporting Clonguish GAA.