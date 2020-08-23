Leitrim GAA results scoreboard
2020 Vistamed Junior A Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Carrigallen, Carrigallen 0-13 Cloone 4-10
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: BallinagleraSt Hughs Park, Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-13 Gortletteragh 0-8
2020 Vistamed Junior A Football Championship Group 2
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Muire, St Mary's-Kiltoghert 0-7 Aughavas 1-15
2020 Vistamed Junior B Football Championship Group 1
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Allen Gaels, Allen Gaels 1-14 St Mary's-Kiltoghert 1-5
2020 Vistamed Junior B Football Championship Group 2
Sat, 22 Aug, Venue: Pairc Philib Mhic Aongusa. , Mohill 8-22 Fenagh-St Caillins 0-3
2020 Vistamed Junior B Football Championship Group 3
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Melvin Gaels, Melvin Gaels 1-8 Glencar-Manorhamilton 2-3
2020 Vistamed Junior C Football Championship Group 1
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: Aughavas, Aughavas 2-13 Mohill 1-11
2020 Vistamed Junior C Football Championship Group 2
Sun, 23 Aug, Venue: St. Osnat's, Dromahair-St Patrick's 1-8 Bornacoola 2-11
