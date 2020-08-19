Longford GAA Championships continue but behind closed doors

It was developing into a very exciting senior football championship with a few surprise results already to excite the supporters lucky enough to get a ticket to attend the games in Round 1 and 2 of the Connolly Cup but unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic has not gone away.

Covid-19 has struck another blow to sporting events with the latest Government restrictions, reacting to the rapid rise of new confirmed cases, demanding that all games are to be played behind closed doors until midnight on Sunday September 13.

It is another financial blow for Longford GAA and Longford Town FC, already very hard hit by the severe restrictions, and very frustrating indeed for the officials involved with the local sporting organisations.

The attendances at games were capped at the very low figure of 200 but the limited number of supporters who were allowed through the turnstiles are now locked out.

In the case of Longford GAA, supporters cannot attend the crucial Round 3 games in the Senior and Intermediate Championship this weekend with the quarter-finals and semi-finals also to be played behind closed doors.

Very strange and difficult times in a world turned completely upside down by the dreaded coronavirus but at least sport is still happening despite the absence of the spectators.