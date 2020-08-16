Longford SFC: Clonguish and Mostrim finish all square in cracking contest

A pointed free from Brian Farrell deep into stoppage time earned Mostrim a deserved draw against Clonguish in a cracking Senior Football Championship second round clash at McGee Park on Sunday evening last.

Clonguish . . . 2-12 Mostrim . . . 1-15

Jack Duggan had given Clonguish the lead from a free in the second minute of stoppage time but they couldn’t hold on with Farrell levelling the game one minute later.

This result puts the title holders Killoe Emmet Og through to the quarter-finals. If Mostrim win, draw, or lose to Killoe by less than five points in the remaining Group 2 fixture they are through to the last eight with Clonguish losing out.

Brian Farrell scored the Mostrim goal in the early stages of the game while Francie Molloy (first half) and Ian McCormack (second half) found the back of the net for Clonguish.

The sides were all square at the break, 1-6 to 1-6, and that was the way it finished after a tense and exciting second half.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Neil Devlin, Stephen McLoughlin, Anthony Watters; Darragh McLoughlin (0-1), Francis Molloy (1-0), Cian Belton; David Barden, Ronan Sweeney; Alan Gregg, Paul Barden (0-1), Ian McCormack (1-1); Ciaran Williams, Joe O’Brien, Jack Duggan (0-8, five frees).

Subs:- Peter Hanley for A Gregg (46 mins); Conor Shields for C Belton (50 mins); Chris Gordon (0-1) for C Williams (injured, 50 mins).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Niall Quinn, Dario Ciligianio, Shane Sheridan; Daniel Connell, Shane Kiernan (0-1), Shane Campbell; Fintan Coyle, Seamus Hannon; Alan O’Hara, Darragh Doherty (0-8, five frees), Tiarnan Hussey; Cillian Lynn, Brian Farrell (1-6, three frees, one ‘45), Padraig Joyce.

Subs:- Martin Coyle for F Coyle and Luke Kelly for A O’Hara (57 mins).

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Longford Slashers).