LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Jonathan Borland in action for Killoe against Granard opponent James Kiernan in the All County Football League Division 1 game at Higginstown on Sunday last Photo: Matt Smyth
Killoe and Clonguish will start the ball rolling as the 2020 Longford Senior Football Championship starts this Friday night at the Monaduff grounds in Drumlish, throw-in 8pm. Will it be a winning start for the reigning county champions Emmet Og?
Friday 7 August
Senior Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 2
Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 8pm
Live streaming of Killoe v Clonguish on “An Longfort TV”. Log into longfordgaa.ie & click on the link. €5 subscription
Mostrim a bye
Saturday 8 August
Senior Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 3
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels, 7pm
Live streaming of Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels on “An Longfort TV”. Log into longfordgaa.ie & click on the link. €5 subscription
Carrickedmond a bye
Group 4
Abbeylara, Lynch Park: Dromard v St Mary's Granard, 7pm
Abbeylara a bye
Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Group 1
Newtowncashel, Páirc Chiarán: Ballymahon v Kenagh, 7pm
Ballinalee, Maguire Park: St Brigid's Killashee v Ballymore, 7pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Round 3 Group 1
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Granard, 5pm
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 5pm
Group 2
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg v Wolfe Tones Óg, 5pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round 4
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St Francis, 5pm
McGann Park: St Dominic's v St Patrick's Óg, 5pm
Monaduff: St. Vincent's v Shannon Gaels, 5pm
Sunday 9 August
Senior Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1
Dromard, Páirc na nGael: Colmcille v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 6:30pm
Live streaming of Colmcille v Mullinalaghta on “An Longfort TV”. Log into longfordgaa.ie & click on the link. €5 subscription
Rathcline a bye
Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Group 2
Carrickedmond, Moran Park: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 6:30pm
Ardagh Moydow a bye
Monday 10 August to Friday 14 August
Kellogg’s Cúl Camps Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s/St. Mary’s Granard
Monday 10 August
Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Round 3
Group 1
Monaduff: St. Vincent's v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7.30pm
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St. Francis, 7.30pm
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Óg v St. Colmcille's Óg, 7.30pm
Group 2
Lynch Park: Northern Gaels v St Dominic's, 7.30pm
Killashee: Southern Gaels v Clonbroney, 7.30pm
Tuesday 11 August
Under 10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football
All games at 7pm
Granard: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og
Killoe: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s
Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels
Carrickedmond: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominic’s
Longford Slashers: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels
Wednesday 12 August
Minor Football ‘B’ Cup Group 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
McGee Park: St. Colmcille’s Óg v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7:30pm
Minor Football ‘C’ Cup
Group 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St. Francis, 7:30pm
