LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

First round games in Peter Hanley Motors SFC and Mulleady Group IFC

all county football league division 1

Jonathan Borland in action for Killoe against Granard opponent James Kiernan in the All County Football League Division 1 game at Higginstown on Sunday last Photo: Matt Smyth

Killoe and Clonguish will start the ball rolling as the 2020 Longford Senior Football Championship starts this Friday night at the Monaduff grounds in Drumlish, throw-in 8pm. Will it be a winning start for the reigning county champions Emmet Og?

Friday 7 August 

Senior Football Championship Round 1

Group 2

Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 8pm

Live streaming of Killoe v Clonguish  on “An Longfort TV”.  Log into longfordgaa.ie & click on the link. €5 subscription 

Mostrim a bye 

Saturday 8 August

Senior Football Championship Round 1

Group 3

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels, 7pm

 Live streaming of Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels on “An Longfort TV”.  Log into longfordgaa.ie & click on the link. €5 subscription

 Carrickedmond a bye

Group 4

Abbeylara, Lynch Park: Dromard v St Mary's Granard, 7pm

Abbeylara a bye 

Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Newtowncashel, Páirc Chiarán: Ballymahon v Kenagh, 7pm

Ballinalee, Maguire Park: St Brigid's Killashee v Ballymore, 7pm

Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Round 3 Group 1

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Granard, 5pm

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 5pm 

Group 2

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg v Wolfe Tones Óg, 5pm

 Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round 4

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St Francis, 5pm 

McGann Park: St Dominic's v St Patrick's Óg, 5pm 

Monaduff: St. Vincent's v Shannon Gaels, 5pm 

 Sunday 9 August 

Senior Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Dromard, Páirc na nGael: Colmcille v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 6:30pm

Live streaming of Colmcille v Mullinalaghta  on “An Longfort TV”.  Log into longfordgaa.ie & click on the link. €5 subscription 

Rathcline a bye 

 Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Group 2

Carrickedmond, Moran Park: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 6:30pm

Ardagh Moydow a bye 

 Monday 10 August to Friday 14 August 

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps  Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s/St. Mary’s Granard

 Monday 10 August 

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Round 3

Group 1

Monaduff: St. Vincent's v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7.30pm

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St. Francis, 7.30pm 

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Óg v St. Colmcille's Óg, 7.30pm 

Group 2

Lynch Park: Northern Gaels v St Dominic's, 7.30pm

Killashee: Southern Gaels v Clonbroney, 7.30pm 

 Tuesday 11 August

Under 10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 7pm

Granard: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og

Killoe: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s

Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels

Carrickedmond: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominic’s

Longford Slashers: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels

Wednesday 12 August 

Minor Football ‘B’ Cup Group 2

McGee Park: St. Colmcille’s Óg v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7:30pm

Minor Football ‘C’ Cup 

Group 2

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St. Francis, 7:30pm