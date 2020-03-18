Connacht SFC: New York v Galway postponed @Covid-19
Longford’s Gerry Fox the manager of New York senior football squad
Former Sean Connolly's and Longford player Gerry Fox, the manager of the New York senior squad, pictured with one of the NY mentors Johnny Glynn, the Galway hurler, at Gaelic Park
The GAA have confirmed that due to the current uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Connacht Senior Football Championship meeting between New York (managed by Longford’s Gerry Fox) and Galway, scheduled to take place in Gaelic Park, New York on May 3, has been postponed.
The future for this fixture will be considered at a later date and in the context of the anticipated overall re-drawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 as necessitated by the ongoing disruption to the GAA games programme.
