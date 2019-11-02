Mullinalaghta quartet to be honoured at 26th Coiste Siamsa Garda Síochána Sportstar Awards

Mullinalaghta St Columba's quartet Gary Rogers, Patrick Rogers, Simon Cadam and Shane Mulligan will be honoured at the 26th Coiste Siamsa Garda Síochána Sportstar Awards at Hotel Minella, Clonmel on Saturday, November 9.

The four were integral cogs in the Mullinalaghta armoury as the north Longford half parish became the story of the 2018 GAA season by capturing the AIB Leinster Club senior footballchampionship title last December at the expense of Dublin kingpins Kilmacud Crokes. Unfortunately, Mullinalaghta's memorable club odyssey was ended by Dr Crokes of Killarney.

Tipperary All-Ireland medal winners and 2019 All Stars Padraic Maher and Ronan Maher will also be honoured at this year's ceremony.

While Ken Hogan, 1987 All Star hurling goalkeeper and father of 2019 All Star hurling 'keeper, Brian Hogan, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are the first father and son to win hurling All Stars in the same position.