Longford senior hurling champions Clonguish Gaels through to Leinster Junior Club semi-final

After beating Barndarrig (Wicklow) in the first round, further progress was made by Clonguish Gaels who are through to the Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship semi-final following a fine win over Mountmellick (Laois) at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Clonguish Gaels . . . 2-15 Mountmellick (Laois) . . . 1-12

Outstanding forward O’Brien scored both goals for the Longford senior champions, the first in the early stages of the game and the decisive second in the 54th minute to clinch a place in the last four. O'Brien clocked up the impressive total of 2-8

Clonguish Gaels, who led by 1-9 to 0-6 at the break, are now away to the Kilkenny junior champions Conahy Shamrocks in a couple of weeks time in their quest to qualify for the provincial title decider.

Conahy Shamrocks will be a significant step up in class on the evidence of their most emphatic 2-17 to 1-9 win over the Dublin junior champions Fingallians on Saturday.