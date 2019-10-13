Clonguish Gaels crowned Longford senior hurling champions for the fifth time

Clonguish Gaels were crowned Longford senior hurling champions for the first time since 2012 when they scored a comprehensive victory over Slashers in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Clonguish Gaels . . . 1-19 Longford Slashers . . . 0-10

Man of the match award winner Joe O’Brien clocked up the impressive total of 12 points while former Longford football star Paul Barden got the goal in the closing stages of the game.

Clonguish Gaels were winning the senior hurling title for the fifth time in asserting their superiority over Longford Slashers who trailed by 0-10 to 0-5 at the break and never got going in this disappointing display.

After celebrating their JJ Duignan Cup triumph, the Clonguish hurlers will be back in action on Saturday next when they take on Barndarrig (Wicklow) in the first round of the Leinster Club Junior Championship at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

CLONGUISH GAELS: Eanna Daly; Gerard Moore, Paul Hession, Paddy Corcoran; Ciaran Corcoran, Neil O’Connor, Michael Devlin; Stephen Gregg (0-3), Eugene Kiernan; Bart Hanley (0-2, one free), Shane O’Brien (0-1), Alan Sorohan; David Gregg, Joe O’Brien (0-12, three frees, one ‘65), Anthony Corcoran.

Subs:- Brian Gordon for M Devlin (16 mins); Paul Barden (1-1) and Kevin Burke for D Gregg and C Corcoran (half-time); Francis Molloy for A Sorohan (43 mins); Keith Curran for A Corcoran (60 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Conor Gallagher; Paddy Hegarty, Eoghan Kavanagh, Coilin Regan; David Kiernan, Paul Leonard, Daire Regan; William Tunstead, Sean Stakelum (0-1); Robert Stakelum, Eoin Donnellan (0-5, three frees, one ‘65), Cian Kavanagh; Reuben Murray (0-1), Gareth Ghee (0-2, one free), Johnny Casey (0-1).

Subs:- Stephen Farrell for R Stakelum (half-time); Shane Maguire for P Hegarty (40 mins); Rory Howlin for D Kiernan (48 mins); Ciaran Farrell for C Regan (53 mins).

Referee: Kieran Dooley (Offaly).