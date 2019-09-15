Longford IFC: Ballymahon get the better of Ardagh Moydow at the second attempt

Ballymahon came from five points down to book their place in the Intermediate Football Championship decider with a deserved win over Ardagh Moydow in the semi-final replay in difficult wet conditions in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Ballymahon . . . 1-13 Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-6

Ken McGinley’s side conceded two goals in the opening 10 minutes but recovered very well to turn the game in their favour. They hit the front for the first time in the 18th minute and it was a lead they weren’t going to relinquish in marching on to meet Fr Manning Gaels in the final on Sunday 29 September.

Ardagh Moydow brought it back to a one point game by the 36th minute but Ballymahon replied with four points in a row to go ahead by five points in the 45th minute and emerged victorious by four points in the end.

BALLYMAHON: Dean Reilly; Mark McCormack, Matthew Daly, Joe Nevin (0-1); Emmet Finn, James Kenny, Brian Nevin; John Nevin, Kevin Diffley (0-2); Ros Claffey, Sean McMullen (0-1), Thomas Mulvhill (1-0); Eddie Noonan, Mark Connor (0-6, 3fs), Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-3).

Subs:- James Daly for B Nevin (44 mins); Wayne Higgins for M Connor (injured, 59 mins); Cian Tighe for K Fitzmaurice (black card, a minute into stoppage time).

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Fergal Keenan, Conor Carroll, John Keegan; Kevin Finnan, Gerard Farrell, Dylan Reilly; Paddy Keenan, Seamus Shortt; Shane Henry, Rory Sullivan, Killian Farrell (0-3, 3fs); Cathal McGlynn, Finn Hartmann (1-0), Daryl Carrigy (1-2).

Subs:- Emmet Donlon for S Henry (injured, 8 mins); Mark Quinn (0-1) for C McGlynn (half-time); Aaron McTiernan for F Hartmann (35 mins); Frank Galvin for E Donlon (47 mins); Mark Thompson for P Keenan (58 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).