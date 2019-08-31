Longford SFC: Strong start crucial as Abbeylara overcome Carrickedmond

A strong start from Abbeylara laid the foundations for their comfortable win over Carrickedmond in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 2-12 Carrickedmond . . . 0-8

The scoreline though doesn’t tell the true story as Carrickedmond squandered a number of scoring chances throughout the match. They panicked when in front of the posts and rushed shots which proved costly.

When Carrick went searching for goals Abbeylara defended well and took their chances when they came their way, using the wind to their advantage in the first half to lead by 1-6 to 0-1 at the break with Padraig Berry scoring the goal in the 2nd minute.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cormac Smyth, Colm P Smyth (0-1), Cathal Lynch; Aaron Dalton, PJ Masterson, Cian Brady; Connor Berry (0-1, free), Fergal Battrim (0-1); Reece Reilly (0-1), Barry McKiernan (0-1), Kevin Smyth (0-2); Padraig Berry (1-1), Bernard Crawford (1-1), Nigel Rabbitt (0-1).

Subs:- Kieran Mulvihill (0-2, one free) for N Rabbitt (44 mins); Russell Brady for R Reilly and Brian Smyth for B McKiernan (56 mins); Mel Brady for P Berry (59 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Niall O’Farrell, Padraig McGrath, Patrick Murray; Justin McCormack, Kevin Moran, Patrick Farrell (0-1); John O’Shea, Barry O’Farrell; Rioch Farrell (0-2, frees), Sean Kelly (0-4), Jonathan Keegan; Eoghan McCormack, Michael Cahill, Aidan McGuire (0-1, free).

Subs:- Johnny Gerety for K Moran (24 mins); Kyle Kenny for J O’Shea (44 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).