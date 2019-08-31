Longford SFC: Slashers beat Clonguish to reach the Connolly Cup semi-final

Goalkeeper Colm Farrell fired over the winning point from a brilliantly struck ‘45’ in the third minute of stoppage time as Longford Slashers advanced to meet Abbeylara in the Senior Football Championship semi-final in a couple of weeks time.

Longford Slashers . . . 1-11 Clonguish . . . 1-10

It might have been a different story but for a great save from Farrell who deflected the ball against the post to prevent Chris Gordon from scoring a goal for Clonguish midway through the second half.

Slashers stuck it out to emerge victorious in a tense and exciting finish at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening in their quest to reach the Connolly Cup decider for the first time since 2013 when they last won the county title.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell (0-1, 45’); Ronan Kenny, Dermot Brady, Paddy Duggan; Sean Clarke, Gerard Flynn, Peter Foy (0-1); Barry Gilleran, Andrew Dalton (0-2); Andrew Kelly (0-1, free), Robbie Clarke (0-5, three frees), Robbie O’Connell; Ruairi Clarke (1-0), Niall Mulligan (0-1), Conor Clarke.

Subs:- Daire O’Brien for N Mulligan (injured, 24 mins); Cian Kavanagh for R O’Connell (48 mins); Darragh O’Connell for Robbie Clarke (56 mins).

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Neil Devlin, Ronan Sweeney, Gerard Moore; Darragh McLoughlin (0-1), Darren Quinn, Niall O’Reilly; Peter Hanley (0-1), Conor Shields; Chris Gordon (0-1), Packie Molloy, Alan Gregg; Francis Molloy, Paul Barden (1-2), Joe O’Brien (0-3, all frees).

Subs:- David Barden (0-1) for P Molloy (39 mins); Ciaran Williams (0-1) for N O’Reilly (43 mins); Michael McCann for G Moore (47 mins); Stephen Watters for C Shields (52 mins); Kevin Burke for C Gordon (54 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).