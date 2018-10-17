Longford hurling star Johnny Casey selected for Ireland for Shinty International against Scotland

Hurlers from 13 different counties have been selected to represent Ireland in the annual Hurling/Shinty International clash, which takes place against Scotland in Inverness this Saturday, and Longford star Johnny Casey from Clondra is a member of the squad.

The Irish team, managed by Tipperary’s Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan, will be heading to the home of Shinty in Bught Park, looking to atone for the three-point defeat suffered last year.

The squad that has been assembled and has been in training in recent weeks is captained by David English from Joe McDonagh Cup champions Carlow.

The Ireland team is backboned by the experienced trio of Waterford defender Noel Connors, Clare defender David McInerney and Tipperary’s Jason Forde who had such a prolific 2018 season for the Premier County.

Westmeath’s influential Tommy Doyle, Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland and Meath’s Damien Healy are the only survivors from last year’s squad.

International matches between Hurling and Shinty teams have taken place since 1896.

The throw-in at Bught Park is 2pm. Best of luck to Longford and Slashers hurler Johnny Casey who has earned the proud distinction of lining-out for Ireland in the Hurling/Shinty International against Scotland. Johnny plays his club football with St Brigid’s Killashee.

An U-21 International between the GAA and Camanachd Association will take place a week later in the GAA’s National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown in West Dublin at 2pm.

Hurling/Shinty International 2018

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Saturday October 20th, 2pm

Venue: Bught Park, Inverness, Scotland

Ireland Senior Men’s Team

Enda Rowland (Laois)

Brian Byrne (Kildare)

Damian Casey (Tyrone)

Johnny Casey (Longford)

Darragh Clinton (Westmeath)

Noel Connors (Waterford)

Danny Cullen (Donegal)

Tommy Doyle (Westmeath)

Darragh Egerton (Westmeath)

David English (Carlow)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

Damien Healy (Meath)

Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (Sligo)

Gavin McGowan (Meath)

Dave McInerney (Clare)

Bryan Murphy (Kerry)

John Michael Nolan (Carlow)

Stephen Roche (Waterford)

James Toher (Meath)

Sean Weir (Kerry)

Team Managers: Willie Maher (Tipperary) & Conor Phelan (Kilkenny)