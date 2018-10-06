Longford U-16 ‘A’ Final: Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s amalgamation capture Juvenile county title

A late goal from Tiernan Hussey saw Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones snatch a dramatic win over Western Gaels in the Juvenile (U-16) ‘A’ Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones . . . 3-7 Western Gaels . . . 1-9

The Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s amalgamation had trailed all through the game but went ahead for the first time in the first minute of stoppage time and managed to hold on for the victory.

Kevin Tansey pointed a free for the Rathcline/Grattans amalgamation in the sixth minute of stoppage time to leave just three between the sides but Liam Kenny kicked over the insurance point one minute later to seal the success for Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones.

CLONBRONEY/WOLFE TONES: Cillian Reynolds; Shane Courtney, Padraig Sheridan, Adam Reilly; John Rawle, Matthew Shaughnessy, Killian Rawle; John Doris, Sean O’Sullivan (0-1); Ronan McGrail, Dylan Lynch (0-2, frees), Cameron Cassidy; Brian Williams, Tiernan Hussey (3-3, one free), Bobby Crilly.

Subs:- Ronan Courtney for B Crilly (41 mins); Liam Kenny (0-1) for B Williams (56 mins); Jack Connell for Rawle (four minutes into stoppage time); Pearse McNally for C Cassidy (six minutes into stoppage time).

WESTERN GAELS: Conor Sorohan; Duileach Ryan, Brian Casey, Ronan Gorham; Sean Kenny, Seadna Ryan, Diarmuid Conlon; Myshko Kajan, Richard Prior (0-1); Eoin Farrell (0-1), Harvey Myhill, Ultan O’Sullivan; Mark Dowd, Kevin Tansey (1-7, six frees), Evan Chalmers.

Subs:- Oisin Kenny for R Gorham (23 mins), Shane Killian for M Dowd (48 mins).

Referee: Michelle Mulvey (Carrickedmond).