Longford IFC: St Brigid’s Killashee beat Kenagh to keep championship hopes alive

A strong second half performance saw St Brigid’s Killashee record a second win in Group 1 of the Intermediate Football Championship when they beat Kenagh at Moran Park, Carrickedmond on Sunday evening.

St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 1-13 Kenagh . . . 1-8

With this result and Ballymore defeating Rathcline, Killashee go through to the quarter-finals at the expense of Young Grattans on the head-to-head regulation and Andrew Kavanagh’s side will now take on Ardagh/Moydow.

This game, like the championship itself, has not been easy for Killashee who trailed by 1-8 to 1-7 at the break but they got there in the end. They had to come from three points behind to claim the win. Good defending by St Brigid’s allied to poor shot selection and finishing saw Kenagh fail to score in the second half.

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Shane Cosgrove, Keelan Cox, Darren Cosgrove; Enda McPartland, Johnny Casey (0-4, 3f), James Fallon; Ogie Campbell, Michael Farrell (1-4, 1f); Mark Rossiter, Killian Lee (0-2), James Campbell; Mel Shanley, Nathan Steele (0-1), Gerard Evans (0-1).

KENAGH: Gary Kenny; Ronan Farrell, Gary Doyle, Graham Forbes; James Higgins, Karl Farrell (0-1), Andrew Dalton; Mark Nolan, Alan Jones; Shane Farrell (0-2), Shane Doyle (0-2), Sean Canavan; Mick McCormack, John Rowan, Thomas McGann (1-3, 2f).

Subs:- Ian Farrell for John Rowan (injured, 23 mins); Conor Hall for R Farrell (34 mins); Jordan Rowan for G Doyle (injured, 39 mins); Rory Connor for Jordan Rowan (48 mins).

Referee: John Hughes (Killoe Emmet Og).