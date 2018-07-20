Longford SFC: Who will reach the quarter-finals?
11 clubs competing in the 2018 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
James McGivney on the ball for Mullinalaghta in breaking away from Abbeylara defender PJ Masterson. Action from last year's SFC final. Photo: Declan Gilmore
The 2018 Longford Senior Football Championship starts this weekend with the title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s in action against neighbouring rivals Colmcille at Maguire Park, Ballinalee this Friday evening, throw-in 8pm.
Also down for decision this Friday evening is the meeting of Mostrim and Ballymahon at Moran Park, Carrickedmond (8pm).
Two other games are scheduled for Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Saturday evening, Abbeylara v Clonguish (7.30pm) and Carrickedmond v Granard (6pm), while the highlight of the first round action is the clash of Dromard and Longford Slashers at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening (7.30pm).
Group 1
Abbeylara
Clonguish
Mostrim
Ballymahon
Round 1: Abbeylara v Clonguish
Prediction: Clonguish
Round 1: Mostrim v Ballymahon
Prediction: Mostrim
Round 2: Ballymahon v Abbeylara
Prediction: Abbeylara
Round 2: Clonguish v Mostrim
Prediction: Clonguish
Round 3: Clonguish v Ballymahon
Prediction: Clonguish
Round 3: Mostrim v Abbeylara
Prediction: Abbeylara
Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Clonguish, Abbeylara and Mostrim
Group 2
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
Colmcille
Carrickedmond
St Mary’s Granard
Round 1: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Colmcille
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Round 1: Carrickedmond v St Mary’s Granard
Prediction: Granard
Round 2: Colmcille v Carrickedmond
Prediction: Colmcille
Round 2: St Mary’s Granard v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Round 3: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard
Prediction: Colmcille
Round 3: Carrickedmond v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Mullinalaghta, Colmcille and Granard
Group 3
Killoe Emmet Og
Dromard
Longford Slashers
Round 1: Dromard v Longford Slashers
Prediction: Slashers
Round 2: Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Og
Prediction: Killoe
Round 3: Killoe Emmet Og v Dromard
Prediction: Killoe
Two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Killoe and Slashers
Quarter-Finals: (Open Draw)
Semi-Finals: Winners QF 1 v Winner QF2. Winner QF 3 v Winner QF4.
Relegation 2018: Bottom team in each of the three groups play each other with bottom team relegated.
Mulleady Group Longford Intermediate Football Championship games this weekend
Group 1-Round 2 Fixtures
Kenagh v Rathcline - Pairc Chairan, Newtowncashel on Saturday, 7pm
Prediction: Rathcline
St Brigid’s Killashee v Young Grattans - McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday, 1.30pm
Prediction: Killashee
Group 2 - Round 1 Fixtures
Ardagh/Moydow v Cashel - McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday, 3pm
Prediction: Cashel
Sean Connolly’s v Fr Manning Gaels - Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday, 6pm
Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels
