Longford SFC: Who will reach the quarter-finals?

The 2018 Longford Senior Football Championship starts this weekend with the title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s in action against neighbouring rivals Colmcille at Maguire Park, Ballinalee this Friday evening, throw-in 8pm.

Also down for decision this Friday evening is the meeting of Mostrim and Ballymahon at Moran Park, Carrickedmond (8pm).

Two other games are scheduled for Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Saturday evening, Abbeylara v Clonguish (7.30pm) and Carrickedmond v Granard (6pm), while the highlight of the first round action is the clash of Dromard and Longford Slashers at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening (7.30pm).

Group 1

Abbeylara

Clonguish

Mostrim

Ballymahon

Round 1: Abbeylara v Clonguish

Prediction: Clonguish

Round 1: Mostrim v Ballymahon

Prediction: Mostrim

Round 2: Ballymahon v Abbeylara

Prediction: Abbeylara

Round 2: Clonguish v Mostrim

Prediction: Clonguish

Round 3: Clonguish v Ballymahon

Prediction: Clonguish

Round 3: Mostrim v Abbeylara

Prediction: Abbeylara

Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals

Prediction: Clonguish, Abbeylara and Mostrim



Group 2

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Colmcille

Carrickedmond

St Mary’s Granard

Round 1: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Colmcille

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Round 1: Carrickedmond v St Mary’s Granard

Prediction: Granard

Round 2: Colmcille v Carrickedmond

Prediction: Colmcille

Round 2: St Mary’s Granard v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Round 3: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard

Prediction: Colmcille

Round 3: Carrickedmond v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals

Prediction: Mullinalaghta, Colmcille and Granard



Group 3



Killoe Emmet Og

Dromard

Longford Slashers

Round 1: Dromard v Longford Slashers

Prediction: Slashers

Round 2: Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Og

Prediction: Killoe

Round 3: Killoe Emmet Og v Dromard

Prediction: Killoe

Two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals

Prediction: Killoe and Slashers



Quarter-Finals: (Open Draw)

Semi-Finals: Winners QF 1 v Winner QF2. Winner QF 3 v Winner QF4.

Relegation 2018: Bottom team in each of the three groups play each other with bottom team relegated.

Mulleady Group Longford Intermediate Football Championship games this weekend

Group 1-Round 2 Fixtures

Kenagh v Rathcline - Pairc Chairan, Newtowncashel on Saturday, 7pm

Prediction: Rathcline

St Brigid’s Killashee v Young Grattans - McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday, 1.30pm

Prediction: Killashee

Group 2 - Round 1 Fixtures

Ardagh/Moydow v Cashel - McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday, 3pm

Prediction: Cashel

Sean Connolly’s v Fr Manning Gaels - Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday, 6pm

Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels