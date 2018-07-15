Sligo too strong for Longford ladies in the opening round of the All-Ireland Championship

It has been a tough struggle for the Longford ladies this season and despite producing a spirited display they suffered another defeat against a stronger Sligo side in the opening round of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship at the Strokestown GAA grounds on Sunday.

Sligo . . . 2-12 Longford . . . 0-8

From the moment Sinead Naughton scored the first Sligo goal with just six minutes gone in the game the pressure was on Longford who were guilty of squandering some good chances in the first half as they ended up trailing by 1-8 to 0-5 at the break.

Paddy Dowd’s charges had to wait until the 48th minute for their next score when Michelle Farrell converted a free, after hitting the crossbar in the early stages of the second half, and Longford eventually lost by the wide margin of ten points in the finish with Sligo getting a second goal in the 50th minute from a penalty converted by Katie Walsh.

Longford are back in action in the All-Ireland Series on Sunday next when they face a daunting task against the Leinster Intermediate champions Laois at the Clane GAA grounds, Co Kildare, 1.30pm.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny (Dromard); Zoe Gallagher (Rathcline), Leanne Keegan (Mostrim), Ailish Noonan (St Helen’s Drumlish); Catriona Moore (Clonguish), Mairead Moore (Clonguish), Emer Heaney (Ballymore); Mairead Reynolds (Dromard), Claire Farrell (Longford Slashers); Sarah Reynolds (Dromard), Aoife Darcy (Clonguish, 0-1, free), Aisling Cosgrove (Longford Slashers); Niamh Feeney (Carrickedmond, 0-1), Michelle Farrell (Colmcille, 0-6, three frees), Aisling Greene (Clonguish).

Subs:- Niamh Darcy (Clonguish) for A Cosgrove (half-time); Aine O’Reilly (Colmcille) for Z Gallagher (half-time); Maria Kelleher (Clonguish) for C Moore (injured, 41 mins); Eimear O’Brien (Longford Slashers) for A Greene (51 mins).

SLIGO: Noelle Gormley; Michelle McNamara, Aoife Morrisroe, Elise Codd; Claire Dunne, Lauren Boles (0-1), Kelly Ann Henry; Sinead Regan, Sarah Reynolds (0-2); Laura Ann Laffey (0-2), Katie Walsh (1-3, points from frees, goal from penalty), Nicola Brennan; Sinead Naughton (1-0), Bernie Connolly (0-1, free), Denise McGrath (0-3).

Subs used (all in second half):- Tara Walsh, Leah Kelly, Shauna Henry, Megan McCormack, Aisling Gordon.

Referee: Gerry Carmody (Roscommon).