Meath 'Dancing in the Dark' after they deny brave Longford in historic free-taking shootout

Meath 1-19 Longford 2-16 (a.e.t.) - Meath win free-taking competition 2-1

Twitter exploded to life as the first-ever Gaelic football free-taking competition was required at Pairc Tailteann, Navan this afternoon to separate Meath and Longford in the Bord na Móna O'Byrne Cup semi-final.



Meath triumphed in the shootout 2-1, thereby sealing Andy McEntee’s side passage to the final against Westmeath next Sunday.

A last-gasp 1-1 salvo from Longford's Mickey Quinn saw the counties finish in stalemate - 2-16 to 1-19 after extra-time.

However, instead of the semi-final going to a replay, a free-taking competition that saw five players from each side take frees from the 45-metre line from off the ground or out of the hands took place.



With darkness descending on the venue, Mark McCabe and Cillian O’Sullivan were the Royal County heroes as they registered points. Sean McCormack was the only Longford player to find the range in the shoot-out, so Meath went through on a history-making ‘scoreline’ of 2-1.

For the record, the free-taking competition, went as follows:

Shot 1 – Meath (Sean Tobin) wide; Longford (Robbie Smyth) wide 0-0

Shot 2 – Meath (Mark McCabe) point; Longford (Sean McCormack) point 1-1

Shot 3 – Meath (Cillian O’Sullivan) point; Longford (Paddy Collum) wide 2-1

Shot 4 – Meath (Joey Wallace) wide; Longford (Barry Gilleran) wide 2-1

Shot 5 – Meath (James McEntee) wide; Longford (James McGivney) wide 2-1

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, it was Westmeath who came out on top in a local derby against Ofaly on a scoreline of 1-9 to 1-7.

Meath pip Longford 2-1 in GAA version of penos in the dark in Navan and @MeathGAA PRO @MrFlynnMeath pumping Bruce's "Dancing in the Dark" over the tannoy. pic.twitter.com/VcGZtT2has — Shane Cassells TD (@ShaneCassells) January 14, 2018

Meath have beaten Longford 2-1 in the first ever free kick shoot out in the history of the GAA. Reaction from Navan on the way #RTEGAA — Sunday Sport (@sundaysport) January 14, 2018

Meath beat Longford 2-1 (after five shots each) in a free-taking contest in near-darkness. Historical scenes, Jeff — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) January 14, 2018

Never seen this just starting a free kick competition from the 45 “ History “ in the making in the Darkness — Bernard Flynn (@bernardflynn15) January 14, 2018

If they are going to have a free taking compo then it should be the ABBA format. It's how that the team that goes first has an advantage. Meath went first and won — Evan Burlingham (@Burlingham2) January 14, 2018

Just when you think a 45 competition in the dark couldn't get any better... #Meath https://t.co/HKkGiBIrNP — David Smith (@Smith_D17) January 14, 2018

10 County players take ten frees from the 45 metre line. Only three score. There’s a message ...... — mattie fox (@mattieafox) January 14, 2018

A touch of Cavan in them Meath boys, too cheap to put the lights on!! — Cormac McCormack (@newyorksham) January 14, 2018

Meath win their O’Byrne Cup semi-final by virtue of a free-taking competition - 2-1 the final score after five attempts each!@MeathGAA 1-19 2-16 @OfficialLDGAA (AET) #GAA https://t.co/q5g8pz5XKx — Off The Ball (@offtheball) January 14, 2018

Denis Connerton is very good manager.Despite losing players I'd still be very happy with squad this year. Didnt make game today but not overly disappointed to lose...offaly lge is the big 1 for me.Meath always my 2nd team!Should be a cracker in pearse pk later in the year! — Cathal McGuinness (@c1mcguinness) January 14, 2018

Free kick competition in the dark in Navan after Longford scored 1-1 in last minute of extra time to draw with Meath pic.twitter.com/imty74b1AS — John Greene (@johnjgreene) January 14, 2018

7 from 10 frees missed between Meath and Longford in the shootout maybe give Dean Rock a call for some lessons lads! — Paul Reilly (@PauloHill16) January 14, 2018

Meath-Longford finished at 4:25 (after a 45 metre shoot-out) in near darkness. No floodlights at Pairc Tailteann. Should have quickly painted posts luminous yellow after final whistle. — Ro Jangles (@Mr_Ro_Jangles) January 14, 2018