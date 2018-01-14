Meath 'Dancing in the Dark' after they deny brave Longford in historic free-taking shootout

How Twitter reacted to the Bord na Móna O'Byrne Cup semi-final drama at Pairc Tailteann

Photo: Twitter Shane Cassells TD ‏ @ShaneCassells

Meath 1-19 Longford 2-16 (a.e.t.) - Meath win free-taking competition 2-1

Twitter exploded to life as the first-ever Gaelic football free-taking competition was required at Pairc Tailteann, Navan this afternoon to separate Meath and Longford in the Bord na Móna O'Byrne Cup semi-final.

Meath triumphed in the shootout 2-1, thereby sealing Andy McEntee’s side passage to the final against Westmeath next Sunday. 

A last-gasp 1-1 salvo from Longford's Mickey Quinn saw the counties finish in stalemate - 2-16 to 1-19 after extra-time. 

However, instead of the semi-final going to a replay, a free-taking competition that saw five players from each side take frees from the 45-metre line from off the ground or out of the hands took place.

With darkness descending on the venue, Mark McCabe and Cillian O’Sullivan were the Royal County heroes as they registered points. Sean McCormack was the only Longford player to find the range in the shoot-out, so Meath went through on a history-making ‘scoreline’ of 2-1. 

For the record, the free-taking competition, went as follows:

Shot 1 – Meath (Sean Tobin) wide; Longford (Robbie Smyth) wide    0-0

Shot 2 – Meath (Mark McCabe) point; Longford (Sean McCormack) point    1-1         

Shot 3 – Meath (Cillian O’Sullivan) point; Longford (Paddy Collum) wide   2-1

Shot 4 – Meath (Joey Wallace) wide; Longford (Barry Gilleran) wide    2-1

Shot 5 – Meath (James McEntee) wide; Longford (James McGivney) wide    2-1

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, it was Westmeath who came out on top in a local derby against Ofaly on a scoreline of 1-9 to 1-7.