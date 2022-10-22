Cooley Kickhams conquer Longford Intermediate champions Ballymahon

The red-hot favourites Cooley Kickhams crossed the first hurdle in the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship with considerable comfort in beating Ballymahon by the wide margin of 13 points at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Cooley Kickhams (Louth) . . . 2-13 Ballymahon . . . 0-6

The odds were stacked against Ballymahon (minus the services of centre-half-back Emmet Finn) and whatever outside chance they had of springing a major surprise against the Louth champions were dashed with the concession of a couple of first half goals in the difficult wet conditions.

Wing back James O’Reilly surged forward to fire a cracking shot into the back of the net with just six minutes gone on the clock and Ballymahon were dealt another shattering blow when the visitors were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped full-forward Michael Rafferty to convert the kick for the killer second goal in the 20th minute and it was really all over as a contest at the break with Cooley in a commanding 2-6 to 0-3 lead.

Ballymahon, to their credit, tried hard to close the gap and their perseverance was rewarded with three points in a row - the first from 44-year-old veteran Trevor Smullen along with a brace of Jack Walshe frees.

That was as good as it got for the south Longford side in the second half and their tale of woe was complete when their keeper Keith Manley was sent-off in stoppage time for a second yellow card offence.

BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Darragh Finlass, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Matthew Daly, Kevin Diffley, Mark McCormack; Shane Bawle, John Nevin; Thomas Mulvihill, Eddie Noonan (0-1), Danny Ryan (0-1); Harvey Townsend, Trevor Smullen (0-1), Jack Walshe (0-3, frees).

Subs:- Joe Nevin for S Bawle, Shane Quinn for T Smullen and Declan McGuinness for M Daly (all in the 37th minute); Charlie Byrne for D Ryan (56 mins); Shane Bawle for J Kenny (injured, stoppage time).

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Gerry Malone, Dean McGreehan; James O’Reilly (1-1), Fergal Malone (0-1, free), Patrick Hanlon; Richard Brennan, Darren Marks; Enda O’Neill (0-3), Patrick Johnson (0-2, 1 mark), Michael Carron; Cian Connor (0-3), Michael Rafferty (1-2), Peter Thornton.

Subs:- Brian White (0-1) for C Connor (38 mins); Conor McGuinness for R Brennan (55 mins); Declan Sheelan for M Carron (56 mins); Gerard Hanlon for P Johnson (57 mins); Patrick McGrath for P Thornton (59 mins).

Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath).