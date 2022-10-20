Longford senior football champions Colmcille face Louth opponents Ardee St Mary's

On a high after winning the County Senior Football Championship title for the first time in 14 years, Colmcille will enter the Leinster arena in a fairly confident frame of mind.

Providing the opposition in the opening round of the provincial championship this Sunday (throw-in 2.30pm) are Ardee St Mary’s who got the better of Newtown Blues (Drogheda) in the Louth SFC final replay last weekend.

Ardee won a high scoring encounter on a 1-18 to 1-15 scoreline to take the senior title for the first time in 27 years and when the celebrations settle down this week the focus will quickly switch to the Leinster Club clash.

The advantage of playing on their home ground in Ardee is a definite plus for the newly crowned Louth champions who are backboned by no less than five county senior players - Donal McKenny, Liam Jackson, Tom Jackson, Ciaran Keenan and Daire McConnon.

Difficult opponents, to say the least, but Colmcille will show no fear under the driving force of their shrewd manager Mickey Harkin.

Taking down the might of such a vastly experienced side as Mullinalaghta in the county final is a major boost for all involved and Colmcille will believe in their undoubted ability to advance a stage further.

On their only other previous experience in the Leinster Club SFC back in 2008, Colmcille were unlucky to fall at the first hurdle with Carlow champions Eire Og winning by a single point after a replay (0-8 to 0-9).

A Longford team have never beaten a Louth team in the Leinster Club SFC (six defeats and two draws) and when Ardee last won the title back in 1995, they defeated the county champions Killoe in a first round replay by the minimum of margins (0-8 to 0-9).

Whoever emerges victorious in Ardee on Sunday will be away to the new Westmeath champions The Downs in Mullingar on Sunday November 6.

Ballymahon are also facing Louth opposition in the Leinster Club Intermediate Championship when Cooley Kickhams come to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday, throw-in 2pm.

Cooley beat St Kevin’s, Dunleer 1-13 to 0-12 in the recent county final and the game changer was former Louth star Brian White.

White was brought on at half-time and fired over a total of six points (3 frees) in the second half as Kickhams achieved county championship glory for the first time in 32 years.

Young Grattans are also in provincial action this weekend when they take on the Carlow side Clonmore (Hackettstown) in the Leinster Junior Club Championship first round game at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, throw-in 1.30pm.

Clonmore overcame Leighlinbridge 2-12 to 2-6 in the county final replay and will probably prove to be tough opponents, just like Ardee and Cooley in the other provincial fixtures for the Longford champions.

It's a big weekend for the Grattans club as their ladies football team are also in action against Muckalee (Kilkenny) in the Leinster Junior Championship quarter-final clash at the Dunbeggan grounds on Saturday (2pm).

Last but not least are the Longford Slashers ladies football squad who will take on the Carlow champions Old Leighlin in the Leinster Intermediate Championship quarter-final at Michael Fay Park on Sunday (2pm).