Des Cahill to step away from The Sunday Game

Des Cahill today announced that he is to step away from The Sunday Game after fifteen seasons at the helm of RTÉ's flagship Sunday night GAA programme as he takes up the hotseat on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1.

Des Cahill, said, "The reason I want a change is very straightforward - I want to go to live games again! It's been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd. I can't wait to experience that again when I'm fronting Saturday and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country".

Des continued, "I'm hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship. I've no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hotseat".

Des will increase his radio commitments as presenter of RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport, as well as, continuing to deliver sports bulletins on Morning Ireland.

Joanne Cantwell will continue to anchor The Sunday Game Live. The new presenter of The Sunday Game will be announced in 2023.